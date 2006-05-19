MTV, Jennifer Lopez Make Moves

MTV has greenlighted Moves, an eight-episode dancing reality show executive-produced by Jennifer Lopez. The series, slated to premiere during fourth quarter, tracks six people, each pursuing a different dream in the world of professional dance. Lopez will executive produce, along with others, and appear in cameos during the season.

The show puts a twist on the competitive dancing reality series that brought ratings success to ABC, Fox and Univision last year. Moves’ ensemble includes a former Pussycat Doll and a former baseball player with a penchant for partying.