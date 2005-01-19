MTV, J-Lo Pair Up

MTV: Music Television and Jennifer Lopez will pair up for an hour-long special promoting the star's new fall clothing line.

"Jennifer Lopez: Beyond the Runway" will air Feb. 24 at 10 p.m., presenting documentary footage of Lopez's inner-fashionista and her styling team at work creating clothes she'll present at New York's Olympus Fashion Week.

In today's other MTV/J-Lo news, the singer will contribute a taped performance to a February concert benefit for tsuanmi relief, which will air on all MTV channels worldwide.

MTV Asia Aid, which will tape on Feb. 3 in Thailand's IMPACT Arena, will feature live performances from Good Charlotte, Hoobastank and Simple Plan.

MTV is teaming with CNN for the venture. The news network will provide nine original vignettes about the tsunami to air during the broadcast.

Other official partners for the benefit include Toyota, HP and Samsung. Viacom-owned MTV is available in 412 million households via 42 channels in 164 countries.