MTV to host Powell Q&A
Secretary of State Colin Powell will field questions on global terrorism and
American foreign policy in an MTV: Music Television Global Forum set to air next
month.
The hour-long special, taped in Washington, D.C., features youths from the
United States, Russia, the Middle East, Brazil, Italy, India, Ireland and the
United Kingdom, and it will air on MTV channels around the world.
Also Monday at the Television Critics Association tour in Pasadena,
Calif., MTV unveiled its next original movie, Wasted
, which explores heroin abuse and
addiction.
