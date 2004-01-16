MTV Heads Back to School

MTV Networks is putting its mark on acquired channel College Television Network. As of Jan. 20, the channel, which is piped into about 730 college campuses, will be known as mtvU. The channel will feature music and reality programming aimed at college kids.

In keeping with young viewers’ schedules, mtvU is pushing its prime time into traditional late night, from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. "We want to be the ultimate resource for college kids," mtvU GM Stephen Friedman said.

mtvU still needs to get into about 120 more schools, Friedman said. (That would represent about 7 million viewers, by MTVN estimates.) After that, the network would try to pursue carriage deals with cable operators to reach to students that live off-campus.

Though the channel is ad-supported, it runs a fewer minutes of commercials than its MTVN siblings. So far, companies like Proctor & Gamble, General Motors, KFC and the U.S. Army have signed on. Under its deal with colleges and universities, the channel turns over a 15-second spot every 15 minutes for school messaging.