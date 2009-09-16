MTV Greenlights Scripted Comedy ‘Warren The Ape'

MTV has given the green light to a new scripted comedy series, Warren The Ape. The series is set in a fictional reality show and follows a washed up puppet actor, Warren ‘The Ape' Demontague as it tries to regain his former fame.

The Warren Demontague character originated on the Fox puppet sitcom Greg The Bunny, which had a one season run on Fox in 2002. The MTV series has a meta-narrative, with the plot following Warren in a downward spiral ever since Greg The Bunny was canceled. Dan Milano, who voiced Warren on Greg, will reprise the role on the new series.

"Comedy consistently resonates with our audience and we are building a diverse slate that brings an MTV twist to the genre," said Tony DiSanto, president of programming for MTV. "Warren The Ape is a live action scripted comedy that tells the tale of an ape trying to revive a career in Hollywood by any means necessary. This show truly has a unique visual style and tone as well as a creator driven voice that is fresh and exciting."

Warren The Ape is just the latest scripted series to get the green light from MTV. The network has already announced plans to move forward with comedy Hard Times, and is developing a slate of original movies.

Milano, Sean Baker and Spencer Chinoy serve as creators and executive producers on the series, which will premiere in 2010.