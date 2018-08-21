MTV Greenlights Revival of Docuseries ‘The Hills’

MTV said it has greenlit a renewal of its series The Hills.

The announcement was made during a promo in Monday night’s Video Music Awards telecast.

MTV has been focusing on reality series and also brought back versions of Jersey Shore, TRL and Daria.

The Hills: New Beginnings is expected to premier in 2019.

The show will reunite original cast members alongside their children and friends and follow their lives in Los Angeles.

The original version of The Hills ran from 2006 to 2010. It spun off from Laguna Beach and looked at the lives of some young women from Orange County, Calif.

The show featured such characters as Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag, Audrina Partridge and Montag’s boyfriend Spencer Pratt.

Kristin Cavalllari later joined the show. She is now appearing in the E! series Very Cavallari with her husband former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler.