MTV green lights animation shows

MTV has pushed several new animated series into its 2001 development pipe, including the already green-lit comedies Clone High and Time Boys.

Spin City co-creator Bill Lawrence will executive produce Clone High, which explores what happens when a group of high schoolers are cloned from the DNA of famous people, including Abraham Lincoln and Joan of Arc. Time Boys is a new spin on MTV's Beavis and Butthead, following a group of 20-something misfits where two of the characters work at a local slaughterhouse.

Animated shows in various stages of development, include Bloid, an interactive cartoon game show; MTV's Heckle and Jeckle, based on the classic toon birds; Left of the Dial, from Dr. Katz: Professional Therapist creator Tom Snyder; and Conspiracy 101, about a strange radio show. Other shows in development include horror series Nevermore, rap music project B-Luv's Players and new take on Tom & Jerry, Hairballs. - Susanne Ault