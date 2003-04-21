MTV goes to new Heights
For its next original movie, MTV: Music Television will put a contemporary spin on literary
classic Wuthering Heights.
The movie is slated to go into production in May in Puerto Rico.
MTV plans to update the Emily Bronte novel into a music-driven drama.
Maggie Malina, MTV's vice president of original movies, will serve as
executive in charge of production.
