MTV Gives the VMAs TV's Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Aug. 19).

On the strength of 236.7 million TV ad impressions, MTV tops our ranking with a promo for the 2018 Video Music Awards. Discovery promotes both Deadliest Catch and Alaskan Bush People at No. 2, while our previous chart-topper, Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race, slips to third place.

Rounding out the ranking: ABC’s brief teaser for A Million Little Things in fourth place and a dramatic Investigation Discovery promo for Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery at fifth.

Notably, Pamela Smart scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (153) in our ranking, getting 53% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).