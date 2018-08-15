Food Network Gives ‘The Great Food Truck Race’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Aug. 12).

On the strength of 201 million TV ad impressions, Food Network tops our ranking with a promo for The Great Food Truck Race. HGTV’s network sizzle promo lands at No. 2 — various versions of it have been on and off the chart all summer — while Discovery promotes both Deadliest Catch and Alaskan Bush People at No. 4.

The rest of our ranking is made up of new entrants: a promo for Nickelodeon’s I Am Frankie takes third and a brief teaser for ABC’s A Million Little Things grabs fifth.

Notably, Discovery’s joint promo scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (148) in our ranking, getting 48 percent fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).