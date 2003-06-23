MTV gives Punk'd a second go
MTV: Music Television is bringing back celebrity prank show Punk'd for another season.
MTV and Katalyst Films, the production company owned by host Ashton Kutcher
and Jason Goldberg, have signed on to produce 20 new episodes.
Season two of Punk'd is slated for fall 2003.
