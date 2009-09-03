MTV Gives Birth To 'Teen Mom'

MTV has greenlit Teen Mom, a spinoff of the cabler's popular reality skein 16 and Pregnant.

Mom will look back at the four teens featured on Pregnant and see how they're facing the challenges of their first year of motherhood. Each installment will interweave the developing stories of the new moms.

Cabler has ordered eight hourlong episodes. No premiere date or timeslot has been set, but cabler said it will air early next year.

