MTV Forms Viewser Labs

MTV is forming Viewser Labs, a partnership with the network, its sponsors and ad agencies to determine the value of viewers' time on multiple programming platforms.

The group, composed of members from various MTV departments - ad sales, marketing, programming, research, etc. - and clients and ad industry representatives will aim to "take the industry beyond the 30-second spot and the banner ad, opening up new windows and opportunities for all parties," according to a release from the channel.



The "Viewser" name was derived from a combination of "viewer" and "new media users" in an effort to acknowledge how young consumers take in media today, the company says.