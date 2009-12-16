MTV Expands New York Comedy Development

Brent Haynes has been named senior VP of comedy and

animation at MTV. He had been senior VP

of east coast development at the network. In his new role he will report

directly to MTV president of programming Tony DiSanto.

The network has been expanding its comedy footprint this

year, greenlighting a number of shows in the genre, including Warren the Ape

and Hard Times.

"Comedy has always been in MTV's

DNA, and series like Beavis and Butt-head, The Tom Green Show, Human

Giant, and Remote Control have helped define the brand," DiSanto

said in a statement. "We've decided to formalize the development process around

this genre to increase the volume and diversity of content. Brent Haynes

has great comedic taste and sensibility, and is the perfect leader for this new

department as we continue the creative evolution at MTV."

In addition, Haynes has brought aboard Jason Gwozdz as VP of

comedy and animation and Brooke Posch as senior director of comedy and

animation.

Gwozdz had been co-founder of Project 10, a Toronto

based production company, and before that worked with Haynes at Canada's

The Comedy Network

Posch had been director of development for Crossroads Films,

and is executive producer for Downtown

Girls, which will debut on the network in 2010.

"Jason's experience in creative and production

will help ensure that we deliver the kind of comedy our audience wants.

Brooke has an amazingly talented eye for comedy, whether it's spotting

great talent, great scripts or solid ideas," said Haynes in a statement. "Their

addition to this team will help us walk comedy through MTV's doors and wind it

up like a manic toy monkey before letting it out again. We are incredibly

fortunate to have both of them as we continue to build the genre and develop

comedic programming that will force our audience to stay indoors and watch TV

for years to come."