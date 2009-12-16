MTV Expands New York Comedy Development
By Alex Weprin
Brent Haynes has been named senior VP of comedy and
animation at MTV. He had been senior VP
of east coast development at the network. In his new role he will report
directly to MTV president of programming Tony DiSanto.
The network has been expanding its comedy footprint this
year, greenlighting a number of shows in the genre, including Warren the Ape
and Hard Times.
"Comedy has always been in MTV's
DNA, and series like Beavis and Butt-head, The Tom Green Show, Human
Giant, and Remote Control have helped define the brand," DiSanto
said in a statement. "We've decided to formalize the development process around
this genre to increase the volume and diversity of content. Brent Haynes
has great comedic taste and sensibility, and is the perfect leader for this new
department as we continue the creative evolution at MTV."
In addition, Haynes has brought aboard Jason Gwozdz as VP of
comedy and animation and Brooke Posch as senior director of comedy and
animation.
Gwozdz had been co-founder of Project 10, a Toronto
based production company, and before that worked with Haynes at Canada's
The Comedy Network
Posch had been director of development for Crossroads Films,
and is executive producer for Downtown
Girls, which will debut on the network in 2010.
"Jason's experience in creative and production
will help ensure that we deliver the kind of comedy our audience wants.
Brooke has an amazingly talented eye for comedy, whether it's spotting
great talent, great scripts or solid ideas," said Haynes in a statement. "Their
addition to this team will help us walk comedy through MTV's doors and wind it
up like a manic toy monkey before letting it out again. We are incredibly
fortunate to have both of them as we continue to build the genre and develop
comedic programming that will force our audience to stay indoors and watch TV
for years to come."
