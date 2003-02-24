MTV DJ hunt turns rowdy

MTV: Music Television's search for the next big hip-hop DJ got unruly Monday, prompting

the New York Police Department to call off the event.

Hopeful DJs were gathered near MTV's Times Square studios to audition for the

MTV and Def Jam Records MC Battles show, but the crowds got too big, an

MTV spokesperson said.

MTV had been working with the NYPD to prepare for the event, but the crowds

exceeded expectations.

Two policemen suffered slight injuries and three people were arrested,

according to wire reports.

The situation created traffic snarls in the area.

MC Battles was to air as part of MTV's "Hip-Hop Week," but the show will

now be rescheduled for a future date.

The winner would receive a cash prize and a contract with Def

Jam.