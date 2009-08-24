MTV Developing U.S. 'Skins'

MTV will develop a U.S. version of U.K. teen hit Skins, to be set and filmed in Baltimore with a cast of unknowns.

Bryan Elsley, who co-created the show in Britain, will exec produce the Stateside version with Charlie Pattinson and George Faber of Company Pictures (Generation Kill). MTV is committed to producing Elsley's to-be-written pilot script.

"It's been two years that I've been personally involved in trying to get this here to the network," MTV senior veep of series development Liz Gateley told Daily Variety, "and I don't think I've ever had a negotiation drag out as long as this, but I knew it was something very special."

