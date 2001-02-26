MTV DEFENDS JACKASS

MTV last week defended its program, Jackass,

against attacks by Sen. Joseph Lieberman (D-Conn.), while agreeing to monitor the show more closely.

Lieberman criticized the show for a stunt that led to 13-year-old Jason Lind's setting himself on fire. "It is a comedy of stunt performances, created for our core audience of 18-24-year-olds. It emerged from the skateboard culture, and reflects that culture," Van Toffler, president of MTV, wrote Lieberman.

Toffler assured Lieberman that MTV adheres to the TV ratings system and airs Jackass when "two-thirds of our audience is over the age of 17 and a majority is 18-49."