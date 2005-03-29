MTV Creates Production Post

MTV Networks has created a new position -- vice president, executive in charge of production, development and animation -- and named Chris Linn to the post.

Linn, most recently VP of production at Spike TV, will manage production for series, specials, events, animation, and pilots, reporting to MTV’s SVP of Production, Tony DiSanto.

Shows to which his division contributes include Made, Boiling Points, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and Power Girls.

MTV Networks is a unit of Viacom International Inc.