MTV, Craig launching Canadian TV Land

MTV Networks and Craig Broadcast Systems have formed a partnership to launch TV Land and MTV and three additional MTV-branded services starting in September.

The channels will feature a strong line-up of original

Canadian programming. The MTV channels will be complemented by the simultaneous launch of a locally programmed Web site

with multimedia entertainment.

The launch of TV Land Canada marks the network's first international venture, and represents what MTV describes as a "multi-year, multi-million dollar commitment" to the

Canadian market. MTV's partnership with Craig brings the network's total number of locally customized channels to 35 and marks its 18th localized Web site.

Craig will manage the operation from its newly constructed digital playout center in Calgary. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. - Richard Tedesco