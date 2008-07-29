MTV, Comedy Central Get First Presidential Ads
Surrogates for presumptive presidential nominees Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Barack Obama (D-Ill.) are duking it out on MTV and Comedy Central, which opened their doors to political candidate-specific commercials one month ago.
Advocacy group MoveOn.org began what was reported to be a $150,000 ad buy for a 30-second spot themed “It Could Happen to You” starting Tuesday on both MTV and Comedy, which are both Viacom-owned. The ad does not attack McCain and its message is that Obama offers hope. A Comedy spokesman said the Obama spot was its first ad ever for a presidential candidate.
Those ads push back at pro-McCain ads themed “Both Ways Barack” on MTV days earlier bought by Let Freedom Ring. That was MTV’s first presidential ad.
A spokesperson said MTV’s policy is to sell ads from third parties such as Let Freedom Ring on a case-by-case basis, and it will take direct ads from candidates.
Buying entertainment-oriented cable networks is unusual in presidential campaigns, which typically seek news and information time slots.
“While we expect advertising growth to slow across the cable-network industry in calendar Q3, the first-time acceptance of political advertising by MTV Networks could help growth in the back half of 2008,” noted a posting by Pali Research media analyst Rich Greenfield.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.