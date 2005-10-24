MTV Catches a Foxx

MTV Films and Paramount Pictures inked a two-year first-look deal with Jamie Foxx and his producing partners, Jaime Rucker King and Marcus King. The trio will develop, supervise, produce and consult on MTV Films and other movies released by Paramount Pictures. Under the deal, Foxx might also star in some of the movies.

Foxx previously worked with MTV to host the network’s 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. He is currently in production on Universal Pictures’ Miami Vice and stars in the upcoming film Jarhead. MTV Films, which releases films in conjunction with Paramount Pictures, is MTV’s feature film development and production unit, operated by Viacom-owned MTV Networks. Founded in 2005, its movies have included Napoleon Dynamite, Save the Last Dance and Orange County.