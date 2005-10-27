MTV Boots Up New Digital Chief

MTV Networks created a new position – chief digital officer – and upped insider Jason Hirschhorn to the role. Hirschhorn, who had been senior VP of digital music and media, will oversee MTVN’s digital media businesses and interactive strategy.

The role was created to grow the company’s brands and products on emerging platforms, broaden product development and increase acquisitions of interactive spaces.

Hirschhorn, who has been involved in the company’s broadband, wireless and online efforts, will report to MTVN Chairman/CEO Judy McGrath and represent the digital division on her executive team. He joined MTVN in March 2000 when it acquired his web site design and development company Mischief New Media.