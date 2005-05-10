MTV Appeals to Alternative Audience With Logo
By Anne Becker
Journeys—both literal and internal—are the subject of three originals coming to MTV’s new gay network, Logo.
The channel, set to bow June 30, greenlighted three new shows for fall/winter 2005 debuts. Reality show Open Bar (Trio Films) follows a West Hollywood man as he opens a new gay bar and comes out to his family and friends; travel series Out & About (Australia’s DemonAngel Productions) profiles little-known international locations of interest to gays and lesbians; and multipart documentary The Ride (Stone & Company) tracks this year’s AIDS/Lifecycle bike ride.
Logo, the gay/lesbian/bisexual/transgender network, adds the shows to a mix of some 200 movies, acquired shows including Angels in America, and originals including documentary series Momentum; scripted drama Noah’s Arc; and the first-ever telecast of the GLAAD Media Awards, set for July 24.
The ad-supported network is part of Viacom’s MTV Networks family, headed by MTV Networks Entertainment President Brian Graden. Logo is expected to launch with 10 million U.S. subscribers.
