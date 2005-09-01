MTV To Air Benefit Concert Special

MTV Networks is planning a live concert to benefit victims of Hurricane Katrina. The special will air Sept. 10 on MTV,VH1 and CMT.

Funds raised will benefit the American Red Cross and other organizations.

With live shots from New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, performers will include Ludacris, Green Day, Gretchen Wilson, Usher, Alicia Keys, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews Band, Rob Thomas, David Banner, Linkin Park's Chester Bennington and more.

"Our goal is to join forces on every medium to get involved, to volunteer, to contribute in

any way we can,” said Judy McGrath, chair and CEO, MTV Networks, in a statement released Wednesday.

CMT, VH1, and MTV have already launched information campaigns that instruct viewers how to help with the relief effort. MTV Network’s BET is expected to announce its own relief efforts soon.

NBC Universal also announced a benefit concert that will run on NBC, MSNBC and CNBC this Friday, Sept. 2, at 8 p.m. Performers include Harry Connick Jr., Wynton Marsalis and Tim McGraw.