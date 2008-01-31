MTV Adds Obama, Paul to Dialogues, Details Super Tuesday Coverage

Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) and Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas) will participate in the MySpace/MTV/AP presidential “super dialogue” scheduled for Saturday. Originally Ron Paul was not invited to participate, as the network announced that only candidates polling above 10% in a poll conducted by realclearpolitics.com would be invited.

The two candidates join Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, who have already agreed to participate.

Former Sen. John Edwards (D-N.C.) and former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani were also invited to appear, but both have since dropped out of the race. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is the only remaining candidate who has yet to agree to appear on the dialogues.

MTV also unveiled more details about the format of the dialogues. Each candidate will take questions live via instant message and from college-aged voters in the audience for 15-20 minutes. MTV News reporters Gideon Yago and Sway Calloway will moderate, as will Washingtonpost.com political reporter Chris Cillizza.

MTV also announced its coverage for Super Tuesday. Reporters for MTV’s Street Team ’08 will cover the day’s events from their home states. The correspondents will stream live reports via their mobile phones to chooseorlose.com and MTVNews.com. An interactive map on the Web sites will show visitors who is streaming live when they visit.

In addition, MTV News will break into live programming, when deemed necessary, to show excerpts from the reports and announce breaking news regarding the primary elections.