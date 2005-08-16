MTR To Screen Fall Pilots
By Ben Grossman
The Museum of Television & Radio will screen selected fall TV pilots over a series of nights in both New York and Los Angeles beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
One network will screen multiple pilots each night, although CBS is leveraging its Viacom ties to use up some of UPN’s night as well.
The series runs through Sept. 16 with the following schedule:
Wednesday, Sept. 7
The WB: Just Legal, Twins, Supernatural
Thursday, Sept. 8
Fox: Reunion, Bones, Kitchen Confidential, Head Cases, The War at Home
Friday, Sept. 9
CBS: How I Met Your Mother, Out of Practice, Close to Home, Criminal Minds
Wednesday, Sept. 14
UPN: Everybody Hates Chris, Love, Inc., Sex, Love & Secrets
CBS: Ghost Whisperer, Threshold
Thursday, Sept. 15
ABC: Night Stalker, Commander-in-Chief, Invasion
Friday, Sept. 16
NBC: Surface, My Name is Earl, Inconceivable, E-Ring
