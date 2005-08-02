MTR Salutes Chernin, Wells

News Corp. President Peter Chernin seems to be high on a lot of lists lately.

Days after Lachlan Murdoch’s exit at News Corp., which seemed to reinforce Chernin’s standing as the heir apparent to CEO Rupert Murdoch, The Museum of Television & Radio announced Tuesday that it will honor Chernin and producer John Wells at its annual gala on Nov. 7 at the Beverly Hills Hilton.

According to the MT&R, Chernin is being recognized for his “outstanding contributions to the television industry” and Wells “for his prolific achievements and remarkable storytelling as ER enters its twelfth season and The West Wing its seventh season.”

“Peter is one of the most respected executives in the entertainment business. He is admired for his personal integrity, innovative thinking, business acumen, and his unwavering commitment to protecting intellectual property—the heart of the industry’s future,” said Barbara Dixon, VP and director of the MT&R in Los Angeles.

“John’s unique talent has produced some of the most successful, long-running dramas on television. He has won the hearts of both critics and viewers by creating characters that have inspired and endured,” she said.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the museum’s charter of collecting and protecting television and radio programs and ads and make them available to the public. Much of early television was lost, recorded over or thrown away, including the first Super Bowl, for example.

Past Museum of Television & Radio gala honorees include Alan Alda, Julie Andrews, Steven Bochco, David Brinkley, Carol Burnett, James Burrows, Sid Caesar, Mary Tyler Moore, Jack Paar, and a familiar face to Wells, West Wing's Martin Sheen.