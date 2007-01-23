MTR Announces Paley Festival Lineup

A celebration of the 400th episode of The Simpsons will highlight the Museum of Television & Radio’s 24th annual William S. Paley Television Festival in Beverly Hills.

The festival, which runs from March 1-15, features episodes or highlights of shows followed by panel discussions with cast and crew.

The schedule is as follows:

March 1: Americanl Idol

March 2: The Office

March 3: An Evening with George Lucas

March 5: Brothers & Sisters

March 6: The Closer

March 7: Dexter

March 8: Nip/Tuck

March 9: Prison Break

March 10: Heroes

March 12: Ugly Betty

March 13: Jericho

March 15: The Simpsons: Celebrating 400 Episodes