MTR Announces Paley Festival Lineup

By

A celebration of the 400th episode of The Simpsons will highlight the Museum of Television & Radio’s 24th annual William S. Paley Television Festival in Beverly Hills.

The festival, which runs from March 1-15, features episodes or highlights of shows followed by panel discussions with cast and crew.

The schedule is as follows:

March 1: Americanl Idol
March 2: The Office
March 3: An Evening with George Lucas
March 5: Brothers & Sisters
March 6: The Closer
March 7: Dexter
March 8: Nip/Tuck
March 9: Prison Break
March 10: Heroes
March 12: Ugly Betty
March 13: Jericho
March 15: The Simpsons: Celebrating 400 Episodes