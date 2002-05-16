MSTV pushes for broadcast labs

Broadcasters should launch a research arm modeled on Cable Television Laboratories Inc. to develop new

digital services, Association for Maximum Service Television (MSTV) president David Donovan said

Wednesday.

In a speech to the annual meeting of the Advanced Television Systems

Committee, Donovan said broadcasters must continually create new services to

remain competitive. "Competition will be defined by the services that can be

developed," he said.

Rather than sticking solely to a model of offering free, over-the-air video,

Donovan said, broadcasters should think of themselves as multifaceted

"facilities-based competitors" to cable,

satellite or Internet services.

Donovan went on to say that broadcasters should not relinquish their

commitment to free, universal delivery of traditional television. Broadcast

service to all "is a key element in the fabric of this nation," he added.

MSTV is expected to pitch its plan for a broadcast lab to the National

Association of Broadcasters in the next couple of weeks.