MSOs demand News/DirecTV conditions

A group of cable operators Tuesday unveiled two conditions they want the

Federal Communications Commission to impose on the proposed News Corp./DirecTV Inc.

combination.

Without conditions, they said, News Corp. could threaten to withhold high-value

regional sports networks and Fox broadcast stations as a way to jack up fees

cable systems must pay for the programming.

Absent the requirements, "The transaction harms competition and consumer

welfare by affording News Corp. undue pricing power that will yield higher cable

rates and/or increase the likelihood of service interruptions for customers,"

wrote attorneys for Advance/Newhouse Communications, Cable One Inc., Cox Communications Inc. and Insight

Communications Co. Inc.

Specifically, the companies demanded that News Corp. be banned from requiring

that cable operators offer regional sports networks to all subscribers and from

requiring that News Corp. cable channels be carried on the most popular channel

tiers as condition of permission to carry Fox owned-and-operated stations.