MSNBC's Nachman on leave
Talker host Jerry Nachman is taking a medical leave of absence from MSNBC
after being diagnosed with a tumor on his gallbladder.
Nachman, who is also MSNBC's vice president and editor in chief, is slated
for surgery at the end of the week.
The network is planning a series of substitute hosts for Nachman, the 5 p.m. EST show.
He expects to be out "several weeks."
