MSNBC's Nachman on leave

Talker host Jerry Nachman is taking a medical leave of absence from MSNBC

after being diagnosed with a tumor on his gallbladder.

Nachman, who is also MSNBC's vice president and editor in chief, is slated

for surgery at the end of the week.

The network is planning a series of substitute hosts for Nachman, the 5 p.m. EST show.

He expects to be out "several weeks."