MSNBC.com Names Martin Wolk Business Editor
MSNBC.com has named Martin Wolk business editor.
Wolk has covered the stock market, the tech industry and the economy for the Web site, the online home of NBC News product, since joining from Reuters in 1999.
He also writes an award-winning business news column for the site, Eye on the Economy.
"His contributions to our business coverage have been critical to our success," says sections Deputy Editor Danny DeFreitas.
