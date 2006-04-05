MSNBC.com Launches Mobile Service

MSNBC.com will launch a beta version of an ad-supported mobile news service, MSNBC.com Mobile. The service will be free to consumers and will include both banners and video ads. It will offer MSNBC.com news, video and pictures. Microsoft’s Windows Mobile and Embedded Devices Division will be the exclusive ad sponsor for the product’s launch.

The service, available at http://gomobile.MSNBC.com, will feature content from The Today Show and other NBC News shows. Launched with technology from mobile-application platform company Actin Engine Corp., the service will initially run on Windows Mobile-powered devices.