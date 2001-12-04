MSNBC.com cuts staff by 9%
MSNBC.com announced
that approximately 9 percent of its 200 employees will be laid off in an effort
to cut costs.
According to a Reuters report, the Internet site is trying to cut costs by 20
percent as it deals with the less-than-warm advertising
climate.
