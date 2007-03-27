MSNBC Unveils Windows Mobile App.

MSNBC, already available on mobile devices via mobile Web browsers and through mobile TV services like MobiTV , Tuesday introduced another way to take its content on the go.

In partnership with Action Engine and uVuMobile, the cable news network launched a Windows Mobile-only application called Multimedia on Mobile, which allows consumers to find and save MSNBC video, photo, and text content to their phone. Content from NBC's Today show will also be available. The content will be sharable via SMS and e-mail.

Content on Multimedia on Mobile will be advertising-supported and launches with Windows Mobile as the sole sponsor.