MSNBC Unveils 'Crowd Gaming' In Theater Plug

Its a news quiz and a video game and an in-theater promo all in one.

MSNBC over the weekend debuted what is being billed as the first interactive game that uses moviegoers as a collective joystick.

Unveiled at National Amusements' Los Angeles theater, The Bridge: Cinema de Lux, the MSNBC.com news trivia game, dubbed NewsBreaker for reasons that will become obvious, employs motion-sensor technology in the seats to allow the crowd to control the game, using a ball and paddle to break virtual bricks each with a piece of MSNBC.com branded real-time headlines on it, trying to capture the headlines as they paddle while keeping the ball in play.

The game debuted at the screening of blockbuster Spider-man 3, which broke box office records for an opening, and will also open for the summer's other big sequels including the latest Harry Potter, Shrek and Pirates of the Caribbean films.

