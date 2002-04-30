MSNBC taps Nachman
Looking to step up its editorial direction, MSNBC tapped newspaper and local
TV veteran Jerry Nachman to be vice president and editor in chief.
Nachman will oversee editorial for MSNBC's news and talk shows, and he will also host a one-hour news-analysis show on weekday afternoons.
Nachman has been editor in chief for the New York Post and news
director for the NBC affiliate in New York. He also executive-produced
Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher during the 2000 election
season.
Nachman's appointment is the latest move to revive MSNBC and compete with
rivals Fox News Channel and Cable News Network.
Talk-show legend Phil Donahue recently joined MSNBC to host an 8 p.m.
news-talk program that should debut in June.
