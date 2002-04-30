MSNBC taps Nachman

Looking to step up its editorial direction, MSNBC tapped newspaper and local

TV veteran Jerry Nachman to be vice president and editor in chief.

Nachman will oversee editorial for MSNBC's news and talk shows, and he will also host a one-hour news-analysis show on weekday afternoons.

Nachman has been editor in chief for the New York Post and news

director for the NBC affiliate in New York. He also executive-produced

Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher during the 2000 election

season.

Nachman's appointment is the latest move to revive MSNBC and compete with

rivals Fox News Channel and Cable News Network.

Talk-show legend Phil Donahue recently joined MSNBC to host an 8 p.m.

news-talk program that should debut in June.