MSNBC taps Granite

Granite Broadcasting has signed a local affiliate program agreement with MSNBC.com, making Granite's NBC stations affiliates in their respective markets for the local section of MSNBC.com.

Granite stations involved in the agreement are kntv San Jose, Calif.; KSEE-TV Fresno, Calif.; WEEK-TV Peoria, Ill.; and KBJR-TV Duluth, Minn.

Under the agreement, Granite and MSNBC.com will create a co-branded page in the local section of the MSNBC.com Web site, with links to and from Granite station Web sites.