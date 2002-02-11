MSNBC strikes 'sexy' chord
In a takeoff of Cable News Network's now-famous "sexy" promo for anchor Paula Zahn, MSNBC
is hyping Hardball host Chris Matthews this way: "Looking for someone
who's tough, smart, oh, yeah, and just a little sexy? Forget it!"
The voice-over, read by Twisted Sister's Dee Snyder, proclaims: "He's not
looking for compliments, he's looking to cut through the spin and show you every
side of the story."
It was MSNBC president Erik Sorenson's idea to "Poke a little fun at CNN and
also make a point about Chris."
