MSNBC strikes 'sexy' chord

In a takeoff of Cable News Network's now-famous "sexy" promo for anchor Paula Zahn, MSNBC

is hyping Hardball host Chris Matthews this way: "Looking for someone

who's tough, smart, oh, yeah, and just a little sexy? Forget it!"

The voice-over, read by Twisted Sister's Dee Snyder, proclaims: "He's not

looking for compliments, he's looking to cut through the spin and show you every

side of the story."

It was MSNBC president Erik Sorenson's idea to "Poke a little fun at CNN and

also make a point about Chris."