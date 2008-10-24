MSNBC Sees High-Def Debut Next Spring
MSNBC, having missed the window to launch in HD for this year’s election season, expects to have its high-definition simulcast ready for affiliates in the second quarter of 2009.
The news network had been aiming to launch its HD offering in the fourth quarter of 2008. That turned out to be “a little aggressive,” MSNBC president Phil Griffin said.
Get the full story on Multichannel.com.
