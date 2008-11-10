MSNBC Reups Olbermann through 2012

MSNBC has renegotiated its deal with Countdown host Keith Olbermann, an agreement that will keep him on the network through the 2012 presidential election.

The network inked a four-year deal with Olbermann in 2007 that would have kept him on the network through 2011.

Olbermann will continue to host Countdown as part of the new agreement and will also “play a prominent role in MSNBC's coverage of all major news events,” according to the network. He will also continue to serve as co-host of NBC’s Football Night in America studio show.

"I'm delighted that we can continue to lock Countdown into the nation's political dialogue through at least the next election," said Olbermann in a statement. "Personally, I noticed that as of about six weeks ago, I'd been doing this show longer than I did SportsCenter, so it's delightful to have a true home."

Olbermann, along with Air America and Rachel Maddow Show host Rachel Maddow, have become the primetime faces of MSNBC, giving new ratings life of late to a network that had struggled to find its voice. While the network still lags behind Fox news and CNN in total viewers, it has been making strides in the younger 1834 and 18-49 demos, as well as in the 25-54 demo the news networks covet.





"Keith Olbermann is at the core of MSNBC's current success," said MSNBC president Phil Griffin, announcing the deal. "Countdown is our signature program and I'm thrilled that we're going to be able to bring it to Keith's loyal viewers for another four year term."