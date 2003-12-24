MSNBC Pulls Plug on Ventura

MSNBC is dumping former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura's weekend talk show after just three months on the air.

Jesse Ventura's America, which was being produced from St. Paul, Minn., was already taking a break for the holidays and will now stay off the air.

In a note to staffers, MSNBC president Erik Sorenson said, "I've decided to focus the majority of our resources on Monday-Friday prime time in 2004."

The network is looking for a new show for the 9 p.m. slot, preferably with a female anchor. Inside Edition host Deborah Norville's name has surfaced as a possible candidate.

Ventura -- who will continue to serve as a political commentator for MSNBC -- was originally groomed for prime time. However, his show didn't test well, and network executives apparently had concerns about Ventura's ability to host a nightly show. Ultimately, Ventura was moved to Saturday afternoons, where his show was a modest draw.

Jesse Ventura's America was averaging 249,000 viewers.