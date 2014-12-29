MSNBC President Laments ‘Difficult Year’ for Cable News, Plans Broader Focus

In his annual end of the year memo, MSNBC president Phil Griffin detailed the challenges at MSNBC – which, along with the rest of the news industry, saw a seismic shift of viewers from traditional TV to digital – and promised major changes for next year.

“It’s no secret that 2014 was a difficult year for the entire cable news industry and especially for MSNBC,” said Griffin in the memo to staff, which was obtained by B&C. “Technology is continuing to drive unprecedented changes across the media landscape – and we all should be taking a hard, honest look at how we need to evolve along with it.”

MSNBC is on track to deliver its lowest primetime ratings (Monday-Friday) since 2006 among the adults 25-54 news demo and lowest in total viewers since 2007. Full year-end ratings will be available on Tuesday, but through Dec. 10, MSNBC has averaged 170,000 viewers in the demo and 592,000 total viewers. However, MSNBC still ranks second behind Fox News among total viewers, though CNN has chipped away all year.

MSNBC was also not alone in seeing year-over-year decreases. Through Dec. 10, all three cable news networks were down in nearly every measure.

MSNBC has already signaled a move towards a larger digital presence, launching its Shift by MSNBC online video hub earlier this month.

“We’re going to get on the road – and outside of Washington – a lot more. We’re going to keep opening up our aperture, while investing in original reporting on the broad range of stories that move and inspire Americans,” continued Griffin. “And we’re going to use new technologies, events and creative tools to engage and mobilize our passionate audience.”

Griffin’s full memo is below:

