MSNBC Launches Digital Video Hub

MSNBC is planning a major expansion of its online profile, launching a new web video hub called “Shift” on Monday.

Shift by MSNBC will live on MSNBC.com and house web-only series with the network’s talent. Shift officially kicked off Monday morning with the Luke Russert-hosted The Briefing, which looks at the upcoming week in politics.

Other series that will rollout this week include: Road Map, a look at the backstories behind international headlines with new MSNBC contributor Ayman Mohyeldin; Krystal Clear, where Krystal Ball discusses women’s issues; So Popular!, a look at the week in popular culture with Janet Mock; Left Field, which explores the controversies and the business of sports; Three Cents, a fast-paced look at the economy with MSNBC contributor Josh Barro; and Code Forward, in partnership with tech-focused website Re/Code.

“We are excited to take this bold step into digital programming with shift,” said MSNBC president Phil Griffin. “It’s a great introduction to msnbc for a whole new audience. Between the state-of-the-art technology and 15 new hours of shows, shift opens the aperture of msnbc across the digital map.”

MSNBC is the latest news network to launch a digital extension of their linear TV brand.

In the past few months, CNN launched CNNgo, which melds live and archived content, while CBS News launched CBSN, essentially an online cable news network. ABC News also recently started allowing its reporters to send in raw video segments themselves via GoStream.