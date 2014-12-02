ABC News Launches GoStream

ABC News is putting more power in the hands of its reporters, launching a new online video initiative called GoStream.

GoStream will allow ABC News’ reporters to send in raw video to ABC News via the LiveU streaming platforms, which ABC News will then disseminate on its ABCNews.com/live platform – which will undergo a redesign – as well as its mobile apps and Apple TV.

Viewers will be able to choose from any number of feeds during major events, which will not air with a delay. The program could be broadened to include civilians that live stream as well.

“From the streets of Ferguson to the Pope’s daily mass, everyone at ABC News now has the ability, using the app LiveU on their mobile devices, to live stream what’s happening on the ground across our digital, broadcast, and Apple TV platforms at anytime from anywhere,” said ABC News president James Goldston, in a memo to staff. “GoStream will help us further tap into our vast worldwide resources and talent—ultimately, providing our viewers with the most immediate, immersive and inside-access experience.”

The GoStream announcement comes a day after ABC News launched a Facebook-hosted newscast with World News Tonight anchor David Muir. Facecast: The One Thing features one-minute roundups of the day’s top stories.