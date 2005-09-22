MSNBC Names Online President

MSNBC.com publisher and GM Charles Tillinghast was named president of the online division, NBC announced Thursday.

In his new role, Tillinghast will oversee MSNBC.com's business initiatives, editorial organization and technology development. He will also serve as the key liaison between NBC and Microsoft, joint owners of the site.

Tillinghast joined MSNBC.com in 1999. He has held positions in business development and sales departments. He has served as GM and publisher since July 2004.

Prior to joining MSNBC, Tillinghast held business development and sales positions in the software, semiconductor and health care industries

MSNBC.com includes the online outlets for NBC News and the MSNBC cable network. It operates sites for the Today show, NBC Nightly News, Dateline NBC and Meet the Press.