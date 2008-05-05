MSNBC Making News Interactive

MSNBC is taking news deeper into the interactive gaming world of the Web to reach surfers where they live and play.

The cable news network Monday unveiled its NewsWare suit of digital tools that it says will allow Web surfers to get their news in "fun, surprising and useful ways. How much fun and surprise? In the new NewsBlaster online game, players have to "smash orbs holding live news headlines".

It also is introducing Spectra, a new way to view the news in three-dimensional space. MSNBC says that includes news stories appearing as "colorful, graphic whirlwinds." Or, if the surfer has a Webcam, content can be accessed with body motions, or triggered by the color of clothing.