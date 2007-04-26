MSNBC Lets Surfers Rate Debate

The first presidential debate could include millions of voices beyond the eight Democratic candidates scheduled to square off in South Carolina.

MSNBC, which is carrying the debate, is adding an interactive feature for multitaskers. MSNBC.com will feature a Rate the Debate section on its Web site where surfers can rate the candidates before and after the debates, as well as cast some early votes--on the candidates' debate performance.

The debate starts at 7 p.m. NYT, when the online rating will begin.