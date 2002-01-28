MSNBC Keyes into ratings

Former Republican presidential hopeful Alan Keyes made his prime time debut

on MSNBC last week to modest ratings.

Alan Keyes Is Making Sense -- which airs at 10 p.m. against Cable News Network's

NewsNight with Aaron Brown and Fox News Channel's War on Terror -- averaged a

0.4 rating for its first four installments Jan. 21 through 24.

The highest-rated program came Jan. 23, when Keyes attracted a 0.5 rating.