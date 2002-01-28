MSNBC Keyes into ratings
Former Republican presidential hopeful Alan Keyes made his prime time debut
on MSNBC last week to modest ratings.
Alan Keyes Is Making Sense -- which airs at 10 p.m. against Cable News Network's
NewsNight with Aaron Brown and Fox News Channel's War on Terror -- averaged a
0.4 rating for its first four installments Jan. 21 through 24.
The highest-rated program came Jan. 23, when Keyes attracted a 0.5 rating.
