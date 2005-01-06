MSNBC Goes Hollywood

MSNBC will ramp up its entertainment news programming with two shows debuting next month.

MSNBC at the Movies will focus on each weekend’s big openings, including interviews with the stars and directors, behind-the-scenes footage and feedback from critics. The show premieres Feb. 5, and will air Saturday at 12–1 p.m. and repeat at 5–6 p.m.

MSNBC Entertainment Hot List will look at the latest goings-on in movies, DVDs, TV and theater, and will feature new fashion and beauty trends, hot concerts, travel destinations and consumer electronics. It premieres Feb. 6, and will air Sunday at 12–1 p.m. and repeat at 5–6 p.m.

Journalist Sharon Tay will host both from MSNBC studios, with L.A.-based reporting from Claudia Difolco. Tay formerly anchored KTLA Los Angeles' Early Edition in L.A and KTLA Morning News: First Edition.

Difolco formerly served as entertainment reporter for KTTV-TV and KCOP-TV in Los Angeles and hosted Fox reality shows My Big Fat Obnoxious Fiance and Anything for Love.

A joint venture of NBC and Microsoft, MSNBC is part owned by NBC Universal. The network launched in 1996 and is available in about 82 million U.S. households.

